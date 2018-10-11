Maine news you need to know for Thursday

Bill Trotter | BDN Bill Trotter | BDN

Good morning. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s with rain throughout the day.

Here’s what’s happening in Maine today.

–The 2018 election is less than a month away, and if you still have questions about politics in Maine, we want to answer them.

Fill out this form to submit your question, or email your question to politics@bangordailynews.com. We look forward to hearing from you.

–Michael Ukaj, 34, was one of 17 passengers in a 2001 Ford Excursion limousine that sped through a stop sign on a rural road 25 miles west of Albany and slammed into a parked SUV on Saturday. Two pedestrians and the limo driver also were killed, in addition to all passengers.

Ukaj, the son of Kyle and Mary Ashton of Winterport, graduated from Hampden Academy in 2002. He later enlisted in the military, joining the U.S. Marine Corps and serving as a combat engineer in Iraq.

–For more than 20 years, deer biologists across the Northeast have kept a wary eye to the west as chronic wasting disease was found in deer in several states. Late this summer, the disease was found in a single deer at a Quebec deer farm just north of Montreal, again raising the threat that the disease might show up here in Maine for the first time.

Chronic wasting disease is spread by a protein called a prion. It’s similar to mad cow disease in cattle, scrapies in sheep and Jakob-Creutzfeldt Disease in humans. “It’s 100 percent fatal for deer. We can’t cure it. We can’t vaccinate against it. If a deer gets it, it will die from it.”

–A Maine software developer plans to roll out DoGood, a cryptocurrency alternative to Bitcoin that would aim to promote “social good.” Nate Davis of Rockland plans to test DoGood in early December with hopes that its benefits will spread across the globe soon thereafter.

–In its 40th year, Ducktrap River of Maine is set to reap the benefits of a $5 million expansion. The second largest smokehouse in the U.S. processes more than 100,000 pounds of fish, and about 80 percent of that is salmon, which is shipped to Waldo County from all over the world. The smoky delicacies that the company’s 160 full-time workers churn out can be found in Hannaford, Trader Joe’s and Whole Food Market stores throughout the country.

–Two years ago Lincoln Jandreau opened his door at his Wallagras home to let his two dogs out one last time before going to bed and got a somewhat smelly surprise.

Despite their odor (and the odor they spray on others), skunks are an important part of the Maine ecosystem, according to Shevenell Webb, furbearer and small mammal biologist with the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

–The film, starring John Lithgow, Jason Clarke and Amy Seimetz, is a retelling of Stephen King’s beloved 1983 novel about a nice young family that moves to a small Maine town. When their cat is hit by a truck, they bury it in the pet cemetery near their new home — only to find out it is a place where the dead don’t always stay dead. The film is due in theaters in April 2019; you can watch the official trailer for the movie here.

