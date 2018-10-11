South Portland man arrested for allegedly distributing cocaine

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

• October 11, 2018 8:41 pm

A South Portland man was arrested Wednesday afternoon for three charges of allegedly trafficking cocaine throughout Greater Portland, according to the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.

Khang Tran, 25, was arrested by the MDEA Cumberland District Task Force and South Portland Police during a traffic stop on Maine Street in South Portland. Tran was the passenger in the vehicle and was arrested without incident for an outstanding warrant charging two counts of trafficking crack cocaine, according to Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Agents seized approximately 16 grams of cocaine powder and $3,560 during the arrest. After Tran’s arrest, agents searched his apartment at 217 Lincoln St. in Portland, and seized 1½ pounds of cocaine powder and three loaded handguns, two of which were reporter stolen in Scarborough and Portland, McCausland said.

“The street value of the seized cocaine is $50,000,” McCausland said.

Tran was transported to Cumberland County Jail where he was being held in lieu of $100,000 bail, according to McCausland.

