Police in Connecticut accuse Maine man of running ‘drug factory’

• October 11, 2018 5:48 pm

A Maine man was arrested last week in Connecticut on various drug charges after police say they found him in possession of 8 pounds of marijuana, THC vape cartridges, hundreds of edibles containing THC and cash.

Nicholas Simmons, 20, of Bremen was in arrested in Manchester, Connecticut, by members of the Eastern Central Narcotics Task Force, The Journal Inquirer reported.

Simmons was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of narcotics, possession with intent to sell and operating a drug factory.

Police said the task force received information on Oct. 5 that Simmons frequented the area to sell marijuana.

He was held on $300,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in Manchester Superior Court.

