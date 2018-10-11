5 things to do in Hancock County this weekend

Rich Hewitt | BDN Rich Hewitt | BDN

• October 11, 2018 1:00 am

ELLSWORTH — A live theater family musical production of “Annie” will be held at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 12 and 13, 19 and 20, 26 and 27; at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, and Sundays, Oct. 21 and 28, at The Grand, 165 Main St. Directed by Grand veteran Leslie Michaud with Holly Smith as music director and Jasmine Ireland as choreographer. Tickets by reservation are $20 for all adults, $18 for Grand members and military, and $12 for students age 17 and younger. For more information, call the box office at 207-667-9500, visit www.grandonline.org or like The Grand on Facebook.

BLUE HILL — Come celebrate fall and all that the Peninsula has to offer at the 3rd annual Peninsula Harvest Festival from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, at MAINESCAPE Garden Shop, 48 South St. Local vendors will be sampling and selling food, beer, coffee and other delicious treats. There will be live music, crafts and activities for all ages, including a kid’s area sponsored by Explore Outdoors Maine. The festival also kicks off the Winter Market as well as voting for the Annual Scarecrow Contest.

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Join the Southwest Harbor Public Library at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, at 338 Main St., for an afternoon of boat talk and music in celebration of the career and talents of Ralph Stanley. Stanley is a Southwest Harbor boat-builder, storyteller, genealogist, historian, musician, library trustee, author and all-round community treasure. There will be cider and cookies, and live music with Ruth Grierson, Skip Fraley and Ralph himself. Includes time for sharing stories and a chance to raise a glass in celebration of a remarkable man. For more information, call 207-244-7065.

BUCKSPORT — The Bucksport United Methodist Church will host a breakfast buffet from 6:30 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, at 71 Franklin St. This all-you-care-to-eat meal features many delicious entrees, beverages and homemade baked goods. The cost is $8 for adults, $4 for children and $25 for a family of four or more. For more information, call the church office at 207-469-3622 or Ed Petravicz at 207-469-9979.

BAR HARBOR — The MDI Marathon, Half and Relay will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 14. The MDI Marathon is a qualifying race for the Boston Marathon. More information and registration can be found at runmdi.org. Weekend festivities include a health and fitness expo, prerace pasta dinner, kids fun run, finish line festival and post-race party.

