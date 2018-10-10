Residents forced to leave Ogunquit town meeting

CBS 13 | BDN CBS 13 | BDN

• October 10, 2018 8:10 am

Furious and in tears, people packed an Ogunquit town meeting until they were forced to leave.

It’s all over a fire chief who was terminated in Ogunquit.

People were elbow-to-elbow and all ears through the entire hearing, until selectmen forced them out for not cooperating. At least 100 people left furious before selectmen voted 3-2 to uphold Mark O’Brien’s termination.

Town Manager Pat Finnigan said she placed O’Brien on administrative leave in June because of concerns brought to her by firefighters.

Following an investigation, she chose to terminate O’Brien on Sept. 18.

In that termination letter, some of the issues included careless administration, inability to manage the department and unprofessional manner with employees that create toxic environment.

Specifically, the letter cited yelling at employees, talking down to town officials and gender discrimination.

The investigative report found no proof of gender bias.

On Tuesday night, attorneys questioned Finnigan and O’Brien about town policies, procedures and interactions between one another.

There were several incompatible viewpoints.

Finnigan said she was hoping he would acknowledge and own up to some of the issues brought to her attention. She claimed he was dismissive.

