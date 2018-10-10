Westbrook man accused of punching police officer

CBS 13 | BDN CBS 13 | BDN

• October 10, 2018 12:13 pm

A Westbrook man accused of punching a police officer in the head several times is facing charges.

Police say an officer saw a physical domestic violence situation on Monday night, and when the officer tried to step in, he was violently attacked by the suspect, later identified as 21-year-old Anthony Vandeventer.

Backup was called in, and police say Vandeventer continued to resist arrest, kicking one officer and trying to bite another.

The initial responding officer suffered some bruises, but was back at work Tuesday.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.