October 10, 2018
Brewer man dies after being ejected from his car

Maine State Police | BDN
Michael Heath, 63, of Brewer was killed Tuesday night when he failed to negotiate a turn at Interstate 95's Exit 161 in Plymouth.
By Judy Harrison, BDN Staff

A Brewer man died late Tuesday night after he was ejected from his vehicle in a crash in Plymouth.

Michael Heath, 63, was southbound on Interstate 95 about 11 p.m. when he left the highway at Exit 161 in Plymouth and failed to negotiate the turn, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland said. Heath was ejected from his car after it left the road and struck a rock wall before overturning, McCausland said.

Heath was pronounced dead at the scene, McCausland said.

Heath, who was alone in the car, was not wearing a seatbelt.

Speed was the primary cause of the crash, McCausland said.

