• October 10, 2018 3:00 pm

HOULTON, Maine — For five years, Diversion Alert worked to combat drug addiction and promote ways to help those dealing with addiction.

But the statewide prescription drug abuse prevention program, which saw significant success in its efforts, has now disbanded due to a lack of grant and state funding.

Clare Desrosiers, the former executive director of the organization, said on Thursday that in the end, it was “the state who dropped the ball on the issue.”

The Bangor Daily News is pleased to feature content from our sister website, The County. To read the rest of “Aroostook drug prevention program disbanded,” an article by The County staff writer Jen Lynds, please follow this link to The County online.

