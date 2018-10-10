Allagash family offers $1,000 reward for return of missing dog

Courtesy of Brittany Lane Courtesy of Brittany Lane

ALLAGASH, Maine — An Allagash family whose dog went missing on Sunday is offering a reward of $1,000 to anyone who returns the pet or $500 for information that might help locate him.

Gus Lane, a 7-year-old English Walker bear hound went missing from his family home near Dickey Lane in Allagash somewhere between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 7, according to his owner, Brittany Lane.

“My husband, kids and I are very upset with his disappearance and really want to know what happened,” Lane said. “We got him when he was 11 months old and, yes, he is a bear dog that is used for our business [Allagash Guide Service], but he is very much considered part of our family.”

