JetBlue to end year-round service in Portland

• October 9, 2018 1:19 pm

Updated: October 9, 2018 1:40 pm

JetBlue will be ending year-round service to Portland, city officials announced Tuesday.

Starting next year, the airline will only offer “summer seasonal service” to and from Maine’s largest city as part of “nationwide network adjustment,” Zachary Sundquist, assistant director of the Portland International Jetport, said.

The announcement will mean fewer flights between Portland and New York starting in January, although Delta Air Lines will continue to offer flights to John F. Kennedy International Airport throughout the winter, Jetport director Paul Bradbury said in a statement.

JetBlue’s new Portland schedule has not yet been announced, but local officials expect flights to Portland to resume around Memorial Day.

People who have booked flights with the airline after Jan. 7 will be contacted by a company representative for “rebooking or refunding,” Sundquist said.

The Jetport is owned and operated by the city, and Sundquist said that city employees will not lose jobs because of the change. JetBlue did not immediately respond to emailed questions.

