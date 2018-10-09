Maine man remains jailed on a dozen sex charges

Courtesy of Penobscot County Jail Courtesy of Penobscot County Jail

• October 9, 2018 1:03 pm

A Greenfield man remained jailed Tuesday at the Penobscot County Jail unable to post $15,000 bail.

Craig Thorne, 53, pleaded not guilty Friday at the Penobscot Judicial Center to a dozen sex charges involving a child under the age of 14, according to court documents.

Thorne was indicted last month on 12 counts of gross sexual assault, a Class A crime, by the Penobscot County grand jury but the indictment was sealed until his arrest.

He was arrested Thursday by the Maine State Police on Route 1A in Holden, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The assaults allegedly took place between Feb, 12, 2006, and April 15, 2009, according to court documents. Information about how Thorne knew the victim is not included in court documents.

His next court date is Dec. 4.

If convicted, Thorne faces up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.

If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s 24/7 hotline at 800-871-7741.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.