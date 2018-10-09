Woman found dead in NH storage unit died from gunshot

CBS 13 | BDN CBS 13 | BDN

• October 9, 2018 9:11 am

The New Hampshire medical examiner says the woman found dead in a storage unit in Rochester died from a single gunshot wound.

Police say they found the body of 45-year-old Jessica Purslow inside an open storage unit at Rochester Self-Storage on South Main Street over the weekend.

Police say they are investigating the circumstances surrounding her death and it is considered suspicious.

The Rochester Police Department is asking anyone with information to call them at (603) 330-7128.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.