October 09, 2018
Boston Red Sox Latest News | Poll Questions | Susan Collins | Irving Explosion | Susan Rice
Boston Red Sox

Eovaldi shines, Holt hits for cycle as Red Sox rout Yankees for 2-1 series lead

Frank Franklin II | AP
Frank Franklin II | AP
Boston Red Sox's Brock Holt, center, celebrates with Ian Kinsler (5) after hitting a two-run home run against the New York Yankees during the ninth inning of Game 3 of baseball's American League Division Series, Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, in New York. Holt hit for the cycle in the Red Sox's 16-1 win. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
By MIKE FITZPATRICK, AP Baseball Writer
Updated:

NEW YORK — Brock Holt became the first player to hit for the cycle in a postseason game and the Boston Red Sox routed the New York Yankees 16-1 on Monday night to grab a 2-1 lead in their best-of-five AL Division Series.

Andrew Benintendi lined a three-run double and Holt tripled home two more in a seven-run fourth inning that quickly turned the latest playoff matchup between these longtime rivals into a laugher. Handed a big early lead, Nathan Eovaldi shut down his former team during New York’s most lopsided defeat in 396 postseason games.

Boston battered an ineffective Luis Severino and silenced a charged-up Yankee Stadium crowd that emptied out fast on a night when Red Sox rookie manager Alex Cora made all the right moves. By the ninth, backup catcher Austin Romine was on the mound for New York — he gave up a two-run homer to Holt that completed his cycle.

Game 4 is Tuesday night in the Bronx, where the 108-win Red Sox can put away the wild-card Yankees for good and advance to the AL Championship Series against Houston. Rick Porcello is scheduled to pitch for Boston against CC Sabathia.

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like