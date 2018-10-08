Maine news you need to know for Monday

Aislinn Sarnacki | BDN Aislinn Sarnacki | BDN

• October 8, 2018 8:13 am

Good morning. Temperatures will be in the mid 50s, with partly cloudy skies throughout the state.

Here’s what’s happening in Maine today.

U.S. Sen. Susan Collins did not mention Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the crowd in her first public appearance in Maine since her vote confirming the newest Supreme Court justice.

Collins also didn’t speak to about 30 protesters gathered in front of her home in Bangor that morning.

During the mid-1800s, Maine was seen as one of the last steps on the road to freedom for many African-Americans trying to escape slavery through the Underground Railroad.

Through inland and coastal routes, Mainers banded together in secrecy using a system of safe houses, tunnels and codes to help escaped slaves cover the final stretch into Canada.

Trying to make plans for Halloween this year? Whether you’re a parent with wee ones looking for a fun, nonscary thing to do or an adult looking for a frighteningly good time — don’t worry, we have you covered. Here are nine Halloween-themed things to do in eastern Maine this October.

The University of Maine athletic department will receive more than $1.3 million during the 2018-2019 academic year for playing in so-called guarantee games for football and men’s basketball.

Financial considerations are why guarantee games have become routine for most Division I athletic programs. Schools from the biggest conferences try to fill out their home schedules to maximize revenue while mid-major programs seek to balance their budgets.

A traditional campfire snack, baked apples are simple to make, require few ingredients and are absolutely delicious. Whether you’re deep in the wilderness or at a bonfire in your backyard, this little dessert can dispel the chill of an autumn evening, satisfy your sweet tooth and, if you’re lucky, drum up some good memories.

In other news…

Maine

Maine man dies in 1st fatal moose crash of 2018

Sanford woman indicted for alleged hit-and-run on baseball field

Body of missing Maine teacher found

Business

Mainers look to cash in on Sox-Yankees, Amazon pay hikes

Mattress Firm to open two new stores in Maine, current locations spared from closing

Fall tourism boom brings big business, stress to coastal Maine communities

Politics

Susan Collins casts key vote to confirm Kavanaugh to Supreme Court

Opponents call Collins’ vote to confirm Kavanaugh ‘a betrayal’

Collins says she doesn’t believe Kavanaugh assaulted Ford

Opinion

Happy Indigenous Peoples Day

Putting history in perspective makes a strong case for keeping Columbus Day

Partisanship is the problem in Augusta. We need to put people first to make Maine work.

Sports

Doak’s 52-yard field goal lifts UMaine football team past Villanova

Junior defenseman leaves UMaine men’s hockey program to address ‘a personal matter’

Houlton captures Class C golf team state championship

