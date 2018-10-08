Man injured in Bath apartment fire

Stock image | Pexels Stock image | Pexels

• October 8, 2018 8:55 am

Rescue workers rushed a Bath man to Maine Medical Center in Portland for treatment of burns suffered in a Sunday afternoon apartment fire.

The fire, in an apartment at 22A Bailey St. in Bath, was reported at 2:21 p.m., Bath fire Capt. Marc Wood said Monday.

Crews from Brunswick, Woolwich, Phippsburg and West Bath responded along with Bath crews, and extinguished the blaze before it extended to other apartments, Wood said. However, residents of other units were displaced because of smoke damage.

The state fire marshal’s office is investigating the fire.

Wood said the man’s arms were injured in the fire, and characterized the injuries as moderate.

No other information was immediately available.

This story will be updated.

