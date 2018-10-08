October 08, 2018
Maine bridge bears name of slain Deputy Eugene Cole

Nick Sambides Jr. | BDN
Friends and family of the late Eugene Cole lead a procession following the dedication of the Route 201A bridge in Norridgewock on Sunday. Cole was shot and killed April 25 while on patrol in Norridgewock. He was the first officer killed in the line of duty in Maine in nearly three decades.

A bridge over Maine’s Kennebec River in Norridgewock now bears the name of a deputy killed in the line of duty.

The dedication of the Corporal Eugene Cole Memorial Bridge was held Sunday in the deputy’s hometown, Norridgewock, on what would’ve been his 62nd birthday.

Cole was shot and killed April 25 while on patrol in Norridgewock. He was the first officer killed in the line of duty in Maine in nearly three decades.

His family attended on Sunday, along with dignitaries, including Sen. Susan Collins.

John D. Williams was arrested after a four-day manhunt and is awaiting trial. He has pleaded not guilty.

Cole’s family joined Gov. Paul LePage when he signed the bill renaming the bridge. LePage called it “a fitting tribute to his service and sacrifice.”

