Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

• October 8, 2018 7:50 pm

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — A 56-year-old Presque Isle man died Saturday afternoon after he was ejected from the vehicle he was riding in when it was struck from behind on Centerline Road, according to the Presque Isle Police Department.

Doctors pronounced Justin Brown Jr. of Presque Isle dead at Northern Light A.R. Gould Hospital in Presque Isle, Sgt. Joey Seeley said in a press release. Brown, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the Jeep Liberty his mother was driving when a Subaru struck it from behind, Seeley reported.

Brown’s mother, Betty Brown, was slowing down in traffic while heading south on Centerline Road as a Subaru, which Jason Ireland of Presque Isle was driving in the same direction, failed to stop fast enough and hit the Jeep, Seeley said.

The Bangor Daily News is pleased to feature content from our sister website, The County. To read the rest of “Presque Isle man dies from injuries after being ejected in car accident,” an article by The County staff writer Anthony Brino, please follow this link to The County online.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.