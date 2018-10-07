Husson football cruises past Dean College

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

• October 7, 2018 8:41 am

Cory Brandon completed 12 of 18 passes for 175 yards and three touchdowns and Miece Loureiro carried the ball 25 times for 157 yards as Husson University scored 48 first-half points and beat Dean College 48-16 on Friday night at the Winkin Sports Complex in Bangor.

Husson improved to 3-2 overall and 2-0 in the Eastern Collegiate Football Conference, while Dean fell to 2-4 and 1-1.

Husson built a 28-0 lead on Brandon’s 10-yard TD pass to Ty Bassett, Ace Curry’s 30-yard fumble recovery return, Brandon’s 51-yard pass to Kyle Gaudet, and Tyreek Bromley’s blocked punt and recovery in the end zone.

After Dean’s Terrell Watts threw an 84-yard TD pass to Errol Breaux, Brandon tossed a 33-yard TD pass to Gaudet, Solomon Hassen ran three yards for another score and Matthew Montford returned a fumble 45 yards for Husson’s final TD.

Dean, which had scored two points on a blocked extra point return by David Marino-Silver, capped the scoring in the third quarter when Breaux hauled in a 99-yard TD pass from Quintus Reid.

Gaudet caught six passes for 120 yards and became the third player in Husson history to surpass the 1,000-yard mark in receiving yards. Bassett caught four for 45 yards.

Jake Dobbs was involved in eight tackles to lead the Husson defense and Elvin Suazo and Tarik Smith were each in on six tackles. Smith had two sacks and three tackles for loss. Bromley recovered two fumbles.

Watts completed 5-of-14 passes for 132 yards and Reid completed 3-of-7 for 127 yards. Reid was the Bulldogs’ leading rusher with 33 on 10 attempts. Breaux caught six passes for 229 yards.

London Chambers had a game-high 13 tackles for Dean, including two for loss. Shannon Moxey had eight tackles, and Wadell Alceus was in on seven tackles.

