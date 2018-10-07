Protesters gather outside Collins’ Bangor home

Nick Sambides Jr. | BDN Nick Sambides Jr. | BDN

• October 7, 2018 2:38 pm

U.S. Sen. Susan Collins returned home to Maine late Saturday, as protests mobilized in airports and at her home following her vote to confirm Judge Brett Kavanaugh as the newest Supreme Court justice.

Passengers on Collins’ flight said Saturday night that she was met by people carrying signs when she changed planes in Philadelphia. However, she avoided additional protesters waiting for her arrival at Bangor International Airport. Police escorted Collins from the flight and out of the airport after the plane landed at about 10:30 p.m., passengers said. The plane appeared to have landed early.

About 30 protesters gathered in front of Collins’ Bangor home on Sunday, though she again seemed to dodge the protest.

An organizer of Sunday’s protest expressed frustration at Collins’ apparent reticence.

“She is going to be in town all week. She’s on recess, and we would like to meet with her, but I don’t know that meeting with her is even a goal that we want to have anymore,” said Valerie Walker of Indivisible Bangor, the group that organized the protest.

Attempts to reach Collins’ media representatives were not immediately successful Sunday.

