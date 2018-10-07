Portland man arrested after high-speed chase

Maine State Police | BDN Maine State Police | BDN

• October 7, 2018 10:13 am

A police chase at speeds reaching 110 miles per hour ended Saturday afternoon in Portland after a short foot chase.

Mohammed Alzamili of Portland faces several charges, including aggravated driving to endanger after he sped off from an attempted traffic stop on Interstate 295 in Yarmouth before 5 p.m., according to the Maine State Police.

Police said Alzamili was weaving in and out traffic in a “dangerous manner,” made it appear he would stop for a trooper before driving away at a high rate of speed toward Portland.

Trooper Patrick Flanagan followed, with speeds reaching 110 mph before Alzamili left I-295 at the Washington Avenue exit in Portland, where he sped through city streets and almost struck several pedestrians near the Rising Tide Brewing Co. before turning around and going back up Fox Street, state police said.

After parking his car behind a building, police said Alzamili ran away from Portland police. After a short foot chase, he was caught going into his apartment on Fox Street.

Alzamili was arrested on charges of eluding an officer, aggravated driving to endanger, failure to submit to arrest and criminal speed.

He is being held at the Cumberland County Jail.

