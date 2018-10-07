Body of missing Maine teacher found

Cumberland County Sheriff's Office | BDN Cumberland County Sheriff's Office | BDN

• October 7, 2018 1:09 pm

Updated: October 7, 2018 1:13 pm

The body found during a search for Kristin Westra has been identified as that of the missing North Yarmouth teacher.

An autopsy conducted Sunday morning at the Maine medical examiner’s office in Augusta confirmed her identity and ruled her death a suicide, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

The body was found Friday morning in a wooded area off Gray Road in North Yarmouth.

Game wardens and Cumberland County sheriff’s deputies had been searching the area since Westra, 47, was reported missing Monday morning.

Westra, who teaches at Chebeague Island School, went to bed around 8 p.m. Sunday, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. When her family woke up the following morning, she was gone. Her keys, cellphone and vehicle had all been left behind at her home on Lufkin Road in North Yarmouth, the sheriff’s office said.

To reach a suicide prevention hotline, call 888-568-1112 or 800-273-TALK (8255), or visit www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.