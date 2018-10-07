Maine man dies in 1st fatal moose crash of 2018

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

• October 7, 2018 7:27 am

A Winslow man died late Friday night on Interstate 95 in Medway after he struck a moose, the first fatal crash involving a moose in 2018.

Donnie Wilcox, 54, was driving a Subaru on I-95’s southbound travel lane in Medway around 10 p.m. when he struck a bull moose, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland said.

McCausland said the impact threw the moose into the Subaru’s windshield and peeled back its roof.

Passersby came across the scene shortly after the crash, but McCausland said no one witnessed the collision.

Wilcox died at the scene, making it Maine’s first fatal moose-car collision in 2018.

The moose also died.

