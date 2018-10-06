Saturday’s high school, college scores

Saturday’s Results
HIGH SCHOOL
FOOTBALL
Dexter 39, Orono 24
Falmouth 42, Mt. Ararat 6
Kennebunk 53, Gorham 15
Kingswood-Oxford, Conn. 47, Hebron Academy 0
Lisbon 14, Winthrop/Monmouth 12
Maine Central Institute 28, Winslow 7
Mount View 20, Ellsworth 14
Nokomis 44, Mount Desert Island 12
Oak Hill 51, Poland 23
Old Orchard Beach 26, Camden Hills 20
Thornton Academy 35, Scarborough 13
Waterville 49, Messalonskee 27
BOYS SOCCER
Caribou 3, Old Town 0
Central 6, Dexter 1
Mount View 4, Mount Desert Island 1
FIELD HOCKEY
Belfast 10, Oceanside 0
Brewer 1, Hampden Acad. 0
GIRLS SOCCER
Caribou 1, Old Town 1
Dexter 5, Central 0
Ellsworth 2, Foxcroft Acad. 0
Sumner 2, Mattanawcook Acad. 1
FOOTBALL
COLLEGE
FOOTBALL
Maine
Maine 13, Villanova 10
MIT 35, Maine Maritime 0
Tufts 28, Bowdoin 0
Wesleyan 28, Colby 20
Williams 31, Bates 7
EAST
Alderson-Broaddus 55, Lake Erie 27
Amherst 21, Middlebury 0
Bethany (WV) 26, Geneva 20
Brockport 55, Hartwick 7
Bryant 21, Duquesne 20
CCSU 56, Robert Morris 35
California (Pa.) 41, Clarion 27
Colgate 27, Bucknell 3
Columbia 34, Marist 24
Cornell 28, Harvard 24
Cortland St. 51, Morrisville St. 14
Dickinson 27, McDaniel 20
Endicott 45, Nichols 14
Framingham St. 26, Fitchburg St. 7
Frostburg St. 35, Wesley 34
Gannon 48, Seton Hill 28
Georgetown 23, Fordham 11
Gettysburg 33, Juniata 17
Glenville St. 41, Concord 35
Grove City 36, Westminster (Pa.) 33
Hobart 29, Union (NY) 28
Illinois 38, Rutgers 17
Johns Hopkins 42, Franklin & Marshall 12
Kean 16, William Paterson 0
LIU Post 41, Shippensburg 39
Mercyhurst 24, Edinboro 6
Millersville 24, Lock Haven 6
Misericordia 45, Alvernia 33
Moravian 21, Susquehanna 18
Muhlenberg 34, Ursinus 14
NY Maritime 55, Alfred St. 14
New England 44, Curry 42
New Hampshire 28, Holy Cross 0
Penn 31, Sacred Heart 27
Pittsburgh 44, Syracuse 37, OT
Princeton 66, Lehigh 7
RPI 10, Ithaca 9
Rhode Island 48, Brown 0
Salve Regina 31, Becker 8
Shepherd 26, West Liberty 14
South Florida 58, UMass 42
Springfield 26, Coast Guard 12
St. Lawrence 38, Rochester 24
St. Vincent 35, Thiel 13
Stevenson 36, Lebanon Valley 7
Temple 49, East Carolina 6
Towson 52, Stony Brook 28
Trinity (Conn.) 44, Hamilton 7
U. of Toronto 33, Norwich 24
Utica 33, St. John Fisher 7
W. Connecticut 44, Worcester St. 25
W. Virginia St. 61, Kentucky St. 42
WPI 24, Catholic 0
WV Wesleyan 27, Charleston (WV) 26
Waynesburg 24, Carnegie-Mellon 21
West Chester 17, Bloomsburg 14
West Virginia 38, Kansas 22
Westfield St. 38, Mass. Maritime 24
Widener 41, King’s (Pa.) 25
Wilkes 47, Albright 43
FIELD HOCKEY
Keystone 6, Husson 2
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Maine Maritime Acad. 1, Husson 0
