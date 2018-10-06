9 Halloween-y things to do in eastern Maine this month

Brynn Anderson | AP Brynn Anderson | AP

• October 6, 2018 1:00 am

Trying to make plans for Halloween this year? Whether you’re a parent with wee ones looking for a fun, nonscary thing to do; an adult looking for a frighteningly good time; or someone who just likes a creepy book or movie — don’t worry, we have you covered. Here are nine Halloween-themed things to do in eastern Maine this October.

Ghostly tours of Bangor

The Bangor Historical Society hosts a number of tours of various parts of the city, highlighting its colorful, often creepy, past. Ghost Bangor Walking Tours are scheduled multiple times per week throughout October, starting at the Thomas Hill House and winding their way through downtown Bangor. Tours start at 7 p.m., are $10 per person, and are set for Oct. 9, 13, 16, 18, 20, 23, 25, 27 and 29. Tours of Mt. Hope Cemetery are also set for 7 p.m. Oct. 21 and 30.

Get scared in a fort

We’ve mentioned this in the BDN already this year, but it’s worth mentioning again: The Fright at the Fort at Fort Knox State Park in Prospect is Stephen King-themed this year, and it’s set for 5:30-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 13 through Oct. 27. Tickets are $13 for adults, $7 for children, and are available at the gates.

Makeup tips from the pros

Ever wanted to learn how to turn yourself or someone else into a zombie, a ghoul, or some other scary thing for Halloween? You can learn how to do it like the pros at a Halloween Makeup Workshop offered by Maine Jewelry & Art on Harlow Street in downtown Bangor. Set for 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 14, you’ll learn the tricks of the gory trade with instructor Amanda Coburn. The cost is $40; to sign up, call 207-941-8600.

Local theater to creep you out

Area theater companies usually have several scary offerings during the month of October. Penobscot Theatre Company presents “Wait Until Dark,” the suspenseful stage classic, opening Oct. 18 and running Wednesdays-Sundays through Nov. 4, at the Bangor Opera House. In Orono, Some Theatre Company presents “Little Shop of Horror,” opening with a Halloween show Oct. 31, and then running Fridays-Sundays through Nov. 11, at the Keith Anderson Community House.

Pumpkins in the Park

United Cerebral Palsy of Maine once again hosts Pumpkins in the Park, a Halloween event geared toward little ones, set for noon-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 21, at Anah Shriner Center, 1404 Broadway in Bangor. Local businesses create a pumpkin patch and give out candy. Kids are encouraged to don their favorite superhero costume this year. There also will be a sensory-friendly hour from 11 a.m. to noon for children with autism.

Eeek of Ecology Festival

Maine’s woods and waters are full of organisms that slither, hoot and holler. Kids can learn about them at the annual Eeek of Ecology Halloween Festival at the Schoodic Institute at Acadia National Park in Winter Harbor, set for 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27. This free event is educational and fun, and costumes are encouraged.

Murder by the Book at the Jesup

Love murder mysteries? Do yourself a favor and get to the Jesup Memorial Library in Bar Harbor over the weekend of Oct. 26-28, for its first-ever Murder By The Book event, a celebration of mysteries, suspense novels and true crime books. Thirteen authors from all over New England will present a full day of free workshops, book signings and readings from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 27. The night prior, there’s a wine reception ($25) with the authors from 5-8:30 p.m.

Drag up your Halloween

Drag shows only get more and more popular each year, and for 2018, you have two great shows from which to choose in eastern Maine. On Friday, Oct. 26, the Diamond Divas will host a Halloween drag show at the Downunder Club at Seasons in Bangor, featuring a number of Maine and New York drag queens; tickets are $10-$20. In Bar Harbor, the Criterion Theatre hosts “Night of the Living Queens,” headlined by Portland drag queen Cherry Lemonade, also on Oct. 26; tickets are $15-$30.

Bangor Zombie Walk

The eighth annual Bangor Zombie Walk is set for 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27. Slap some makeup on, find some tattered clothes and get ready to stagger through town, starting at the Bangor Waterfront. The event is free, but donations will be taken to benefit the Wounded Warrior Project.

