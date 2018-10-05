Backup quarterbacks likely to square off as UMaine football team hosts Villanova

Pete Warner | BDN Pete Warner | BDN

October 5, 2018 6:03 pm

No. 25 MAINE vs. No. 19 VILLANOVA

Time, site: Saturday, 3:30 p.m., Morse Field, Alfond Stadium, Orono

Records: UMaine 2-2 (1-0 Colonial Athletic Association), Villanova 3-2 (0-2)

Series, last meeting: Villanova leads 12-9, Villanova 31-0 on 10/7/17

Quarterbacks: UMaine: Isaiah Robinson (25-for-59, 341 yards, 2 touchdowns, 2 interceptions), Chris Ferguson (35-63, 405 yds., 5 TD, 1 INT); Villanova: Zach Bednarczyk (97-144, 1,319 yds., 12 TD, 4 INT), Jack Schetelich (7-11, 82 yds., 1 TD)

Top rushers, UMaine: Joe Fitzpatrick (61 carries, 243 yds., 1 TD), Ramon Jefferson (40-221); Villanova: Aaron Forbes (56-352, 3 TD), Matt Gudzak (27-112, 2 TD), Justin Covington (27-112, 1 TD)

Top receivers, UMaine: Micah Wright (12 receptions, 163 yds., 3 TD), Jaquan Blair (11-198, 2 TD), Drew Belcher (11-96), Devin Young (11-68); Villanova: Jarrett McClenton (22-388, 5 TD), Ryan Bell (22-246, 4 TD), Changa Hodge (11-196, 1 TD), Aaron Forbes (10-103, 1 TD)

Defensive leaders, UMaine: Deshawn Stevens (32 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 INT), Sterling Sheffield (31 tackles, 8 TFL, 5.5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery), Jamehl Wiley (18 tackles, 3 TFL, 1.5 sacks), Taji Lowe (18 tackles, 5 TFL); Villanova: Christian Benford (32 tackles, 2 INT), Rob Rolle (29 tackles, 1 FR), Jaquan Amos (28 tackles, 1 INT), Malik Fisher (10 tackles, 6.5 TFL, 3 sacks)

Game notes: This could be the battle of backup QBs as Bednarczyk and Ferguson are both nursing injuries to their throwing shoulders. Schetelich played for the injured Bednarczyk in Villanova’s 31-0 win over UMaine last season. Villanova has won the last four meetings and has also triumphed in the last four at Morse Field. This will pit the CAA’s second best team in total offense in Villanova (461.6 ypg) against the league’s second best defense in UMaine (267.5 ypg). UMaine ranks second in the Football Championship Subdivision teams in sacks per game (4.5) and needs to pressure the Wildcats’ QB. UMaine will be bolstered by the return of injured offensive linemen Gunnar Docos and Liam Dobson and must establish a running game after averaging just 2.5 yards per rush in its last two games, both losses.

— Larry Mahoney, BDN