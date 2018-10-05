Susan Collins to vote yes on Kavanaugh, effectively ensuring his confirmation

Pablo Martinez Monsivais | AP Pablo Martinez Monsivais | AP

Senate TV | AP Senate TV | AP

• October 5, 2018 3:51 pm

Updated: October 5, 2018 4:08 pm

In a defining moment of her political career, Sen. Susan Collins of Maine said Friday she will join fellow Republicans in voting to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court in a move likely to clinch President Donald Trump’s second nomination to the high court.

Collins has been under immense pressure since Kavanaugh was picked by the Republican president in August. It heightened last month after three women — including California professor Christine Blasey Ford — accused him of sexually assaulting them when he was a young man.

The Maine senator’s eleventh-hour announcement on Friday came just hours after she sided with 49 fellow Republican senators in a key procedural vote to advance Kavanaugh’s confirmation, which could take place as early as Saturday.

A week earlier, Collins was one of three Republicans who were undecided on the nomination and forced a new FBI review of the allegations after a hearing where both Ford and Kavanaugh testified. That report was given to senators, who kept the findings largely confidential.

Republicans said it revealed no new corroborating information, while Democrats complained that its scope was too limited to reveal anything new. Neither Kavanaugh nor Ford were interviewed in that review, though Collins called it “very thorough.”

Collins revealed her position at the end of a winding speech on Friday afternoon, praising Kavanaugh’s deference to judicial precedent and calling the nomination process as more like “caricature of a gutter-level political campaign than a solemn occasion.”

“We’ve heard a lot of charges and counter-charges about Judge Kavanaugh, but as those who have known him best have attested, he has been an exemplary public servant, judge, teacher coach, husband and father,” Collins said. “Despite the turbulent, bitter fight surrounding his nomination, my fervent hope is that Brett Kavanaugh will work to lessen the divisions in the Supreme Court.”

Republicans hold a 51-49 majority in the Senate, which made Collins, two other Republicans — Sens. Jeff Flake of Arizona and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska — and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, the fulcrum on Kavanaugh’s nomination.

Moments after Collins finished her speech, Manchin tweeted he would vote to confirm Kavanaugh

Flake and Collins will back Kavanaugh and Murkowski was the lone Republican who voted against the cloture Friday morning, indicating she will vote no in the final confirmation of Kavanaugh expected this weekend. Collins’ vote pushed Kavanaugh’s opponents in the Senate to the brink of the 51 votes they need to block the 53-year-old judge from a lifetime appointment.

Kavanaugh may cement a conservative majority on the high court for a generation, since he would replace Justice Anthony Kennedy, who was often a deciding vote on major issues. It was one of the most-watched votes of Collins career and perhaps the biggest since she voted to acquit former President Bill Clinton of impeachment charges in 1999.

Before the allegations emerged, Democrats and abortion-rights groups feared that Kavanaugh could be the deciding vote in overturning Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision guaranteeing abortion access, though Collins in August noted that he called Roe “settled precedent.” They looked to the abortion-rights Collins as an ally.

Protesters in the past week have assembled in throngs at Collins’ offices in Maine and Washington, D.C. Busloads of Mainers have descended on the nation’s capital to implore the senator, who has used Capitol Police escorts to help her navigate the crowds that regularly amass around her.

At home in Maine, abortion-rights advocates, sexual assault survivors, former law clerks for state and federal judges in Maine, and more than 1,000 college and university faculty and administrators have urged Collins to oppose Kavanaugh in the form of letters and phone calls.

Activists have pledged more than $2 million to Collins’ 2020 opponent if she votes for Kavanaugh, which Collins likened to a “bribe.” About a quarter of the $9.5 million spent on ads aimed at lobbying senators on Kavanaugh was aimed at Maine, according to the Brennan Center for Justice.

It did not work and there were signs all along that Collins would back Kavanaugh — though it was less certain after the allegations. She has never voted against a Supreme Court pick in more than two decades in the Senate under three different presidents.

If the demonstrations are an indication, the vote may allow Democrats to harness progressive anger at Collins in ways that they haven’t before. In one poll ahead of the senator’s 2014 re-election bid, she led her Democratic challenger among Democrats en route to a 37-point win, and she has been named the most bipartisan senator.

Collins’ vote could shore up her position with Maine’s conservative base, where she angered many of them after her opposition last year to Republican plans to repeal the Affordable Care Act. At one point, Gov. Paul LePage urged his supporters to lobby her to “back down” from the 2018 gubernatorial run that she was considering. She declined to run last October.

The senator hasn’t said whether she is going to run again for her seat in 2020. Collins would likely enter any re-election race as the favorite, but it’s too early to tell and there has been evidence that her popularity has slipped during her time in the spotlight under Trump.

The most recent poll — from Suffolk University in August — measured her at 49 percent approval, with Sen. Angus King, an independent who caucuses with Democrats and opposes Kavanaugh, at 63 percent in a year where he’s running for re-election. While Morning Consult pegged her at 56 percent in the year’s second quarter, but her ratings were higher before then.

This story will be updated.

For a roundup of Maine political news, click here for the Daily Brief. Click here to get Maine’s only newsletter on state politics via email on weekday mornings.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.