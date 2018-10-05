Maine college students stage walkout over Kavanaugh

CBS 13 | BDN CBS 13 | BDN

• October 5, 2018 1:05 pm

Students at Bowdoin College walked out of their classes Thursday, in opposition to Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

Senator Susan Collins is one of only a handful of senators who has not said if she will be voting for Judge Kavanaugh or against him.

Students are urging her to vote “no.”

This was not a Bowdoin-sponsored event, students organized it on their own.

With a narrow 51-49 republican majority in the senate, many eyes are on Susan Collins and if she will vote for Kavanaugh or against him. The Senate voted Friday morning to advance Kavanaugh’s nomination to a final vote.

There has been a lot of controversy over President Trump’s Supreme Court Nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh following sexual assault allegations from Professor Christine Blasey Ford, who claims he sexually assaulted her in high school.

Students say they hope protests like this will in some way help sway Collins’ vote.

“I myself am a survivor of sexual assaults both on campus and back at home, and just the amount of power I let that have over me, how much it affected my life just day to day is immense,” senior Amber Rock said.

This wasn’t the only campus with students walking out Thursday.

A walkout was also scheduled at the University of Southern Maine. Students at USM and Colby College are also planning on calling Senator Susan Collins.

