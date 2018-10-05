Sheriff’s crime scene team closes off area in vicinity of where missing teacher was last seen

CBS 13 | BDN CBS 13 | BDN

• October 5, 2018 9:36 am

Updated: October 5, 2018 12:11 pm

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office crime unit has cordoned off an area in North Yarmouth not far from the Lufkin Road home where teacher and mother Kristin Westra was last seen Sunday night, according to CBS 13.

The sheriff’s office has not told reporters why the crime scene team has come to the area around 83 Gray Road, but deputies and game wardens have been searching the area for more than four days, since Westra, 47, was reported missing Monday morning. Deputies have reportedly restricted traffic Friday morning around the intersection of Route 115 — Gray Road — and Route 231.

Lufkin Road is off Route 231.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said previously they’d received hundreds of tips, including one about a potential sighting.

However, deputies say that lead was closed.

The location where police are investigating is near 83 Gray Road in North Yarmouth. Again, police are not saying yet why they are here or how they were alerted to this area. We have no confirmation of anything at this point as it relates to the search for Kristin Westra. @WGME pic.twitter.com/j4cjhnwc7h — Brad Rogers WGME (@BradWGME) October 5, 2018

Teams spent Thursday searching the woods and fields around Kristin’s North Yarmouth home.

Family members say Kristin was experiencing anxiety before she went missing.

At this point, deputies aren’t saying if that is part of the investigation.

“I know that the husband has talked about [her anxiety], but as far as our investigation is concerned and what we’re releasing, we’re not going to comment on that,” said Capt. Scott Stewart of the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Kristin Westra, 47, went to bed around 8 p.m. Sunday night, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. When her family woke up the following morning, she was gone. Her keys, cellphone and vehicle had all been left behind at her home on Lufkin Road in North Yarmouth, the sheriff’s office said.

Westra, who teaches at Chebeague Island School, is described as a white female, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who may have information about Westra’s location is asked to contact Cumberland County Regional Communications Center, 207-893-2810, option 2.

Kristin Westra’s brother, Eric Rohrbach told ABC News previously his sister’s married life is “fantastic” and her relationships with her 9-year-old daughter and 16-year-old stepson are great.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.