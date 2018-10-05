Judge denies new trial for man convicted of Christmas double killing

Jake Bleiberg | BDN Jake Bleiberg | BDN

October 5, 2018 2:51 pm

Updated: October 5, 2018 2:52 pm

Related Stories New York man guilty of murder in 2015 Christmas deaths of Augusta couple

PORTLAND, Maine — A judge is denying a new trial for a New York man convicted of killing a Maine couple on Christmas Day 2015.

The Kennebec Journal reports Justice Michaela Murphy denied David Marble’s request for a new trial in Cumberland County Superior Court. The judge originally scheduled sentencing Friday.

Marble’s attorneys claimed there was no forensic evidence including DNA or fingerprints tying Marble to the shootings.

The state requested the motion be dismissed. A future sentence hearing will be set.

Prosecutors say David Marble shot 35-year-old Eric Williams and 26-year-old Bonnie Royer in the head at close range because he thought Williams had stolen from him. The killings happened in Manchester, outside the state capital city.

Marble’s attorney didn’t immediately respond to request for comment.

Follow BDN Portland on Facebook for the latest news from Greater Portland.