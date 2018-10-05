Police investigating I-95 death near Lincoln as apparent suicide

John Clarke Russ | BDN John Clarke Russ | BDN

• October 5, 2018 1:52 pm

Updated: October 5, 2018 1:54 pm

Maine State Police are investigating the death of a woman along Interstate 95 north of Lincoln Thursday afternoon as an apparent suicide.

Police said Friday that Heidi McGovern, 26, of Lee, who was holding her 2-year-old son, stepped in front of an Irving Oil tanker truck carrying fuel on I-95 about 4:30 p.m. in Township 2, Range 8, about 4 miles north of the Lincoln exit.

McGovern was killed instantly and her son was thrown from her arms, away from the truck, and landed in the passing lane of the highway, according to police. The child remains hospitalized at Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor with serious injuries.

Police said McGovern also was the mother of an infant, who was not with her at the time. Troopers said she left suicide notes behind at her home.

To reach a suicide prevention hotline, call 888-568-1112 or 800-273-TALK (8255), or visit www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

