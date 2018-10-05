Man killed in Lewiston crash

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

October 5, 2018 11:33 am

LEWISTON, Maine — Police in Maine say a man was killed when he crashed into a yard and hit a patch of trees.

WGME-TV reports 22-year-old Dakota Paige died Thursday night in Lewiston. Police say Paige lost control of his vehicle while driving in Lewiston and traveled into a yard. Authorities say the Lewiston man was ejected from his car.

The victim died at the scene of the crash.

Police say speed may have been a factor in the crash. An investigation continues.

