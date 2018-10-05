Woman dies at hospital after suicide attempt at Ellsworth jail

Courtesy of Hancock County Jail Courtesy of Hancock County Jail

• October 5, 2018 4:14 pm

ELLSWORTH — A woman who was transported to a Bangor hospital last weekend after attempting to end her own life while incarcerated at Hancock County Jail has died after being taken off life support, according to a county official.

Monica Jean Johnson, 38, of Bangor, died Thursday at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center, Hancock County Sheriff Scott Kane said.

Kane said the incident is being investigated by Maine State Police, which is standard procedure for jail suicides and suicide attempts. Citing the investigation, he declined to release further details.

Kane said earlier this week that Johnson was not being kept on suicide watch at the jail when she attempted to take her own life Saturday, Sept. 29, because jail staff had no reason to believe she was suicidal. She was in her assigned cell with the rest of the jail’s female population when the incident occurred, he said.

Johnson is one of five people arrested in separate drug busts in Bucksport and Orland on Sept. 21.

To reach a suicide prevention hotline, call 888-568-1112 or 800-273-TALK (8255), or visit www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

