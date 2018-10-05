Volunteers search again for missing Blue Hill woman

Nick Sambides Jr. | BDN Nick Sambides Jr. | BDN

Nick Sambides Jr. | BDN Nick Sambides Jr. | BDN

• October 5, 2018 2:07 pm

Natalie Williams | BDN Natalie Williams | BDN

BLUE HILL, Maine — A volunteer group searching the Seven Star Hill area found several items Friday that might belong to a 37-year-old woman who has been missing since July.

The sometimes steep and rocky ground yielded at least three items that Jessica Grindle of Blue Hill might have had on her when she was last seen on a game camera in the area in late July, said Alicia Pearson, Grindle’s cousin.

“We’re not 100 percent sure of that,” Pearson said Friday. “At this point, all we know is that several items were found and the state police are taking it from here.”

Grindle, the mother of two young boys, is an unemployed assembly-line worker who was reported missing Aug. 22. Friday’s efforts continued searches done by state police and the Maine Warden Service last month.

State police cordoned the area where the items were found Friday as part of the investigation into whether they belong to Grindle, Pearson said.

Pearson and other family members said they simply didn’t know why Grindle is missing and preferred not to speculate, but Grindle is an experienced camper familiar with the Seven Star area, Pearson said.

“Jessica is very private, and as a family, we try to protect that. I think right now this is just about finding her,” Pearson said. “She is a very strong person in terms of survival. She always finds a way to keep going.”

“There is a part of us that is not oblivious to what this might be, but she is not suicidal. That I am sure of,” Pearson added.

An off-duty state police officer, Trooper Dan Ryan, assisted with the search. State police issued a bulletin seeking the public’s help in locating Grindle on Aug. 24.

Grindle is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes, state police have said. Anyone who has seen her in the past month is asked to call Maine State Police in Bangor at 207-973-3700.

Pearson expressed gratitude for the efforts of Ryan and the other searchers. The search will resume Monday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The family will hold a vigil Wednesday, Oct. 10 — Grindle’s birthday — and has established a Facebook page, Hope and justice for Jess.

“Jess has so many friends,” Pearson said. “Everyone who has been in touch with us has given us strength and hope.”

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.