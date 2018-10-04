Maine high school football capsules for Oct. 5-6

Ashley L. Conti | BDN Ashley L. Conti | BDN

• October 4, 2018 3:49 pm

BREWER vs. SKOWHEGAN

Time, site: 7 p.m. Friday, Doyle Field, Brewer

Records: Brewer 1-4, Skowhegan 3-2

Game notes: Brewer has been on a wild ride in recent weeks, sandwiching a 30-6 win at home over Mt. Blue of Farmington between lopsided road losses at Lawrence of Fairfield and, last weekend, at Cony of Augusta. The Witches, which led into the fourth quarter of their season-opening 26-12 home loss to Biddeford, hope to capitalize on some Doyle Field magic against Class B North’s top-ranked team in Skowhegan. The defending regional champion Indians are 3-0 within the division, with its losses coming in a state-final rematch against Marshwood of South Berwick and against Kennebunk, both undefeated in Class B South. Brewer and Skowhegan have met in the Class B North semifinals twice in the past three years, with Brewer winning 16-15 in 2015 and Skowhegan an 18-13 victor last fall.

BUCKSPORT vs. WASHINGTON ACAD.

Time, site: 7 p.m. Friday, Community Athletic Field, East Machias

Records: Bucksport 4-1, Washington Academy 3-2

Game notes: After consecutive games against Dexter, Foxcroft Academy and last week’s 50-36 survival of Mattanawcook Academy of Lincoln, Bucksport seeks to firm up its top-two status within the LTC Class D North against Washington Academy, one of five 3-2 teams in the league. The league’s top two rushers will be on display in Bucksport’s Carter Tolmasoff (76 carries, 939 yards, 17 total touchdowns) and WA’s Jaden Talbot (92-723, 9 TDs). Tolmasoff is the reigning LTC co-player of the week, with MA’s Alex Brown, after rushing for 279 yards and three TDs on 25 carries, and returning a kickoff 78 yards for a fourth score.

BANGOR vs. PORTLAND

Time, site: 7 p.m. Friday, Fitzpatrick Stadium, Portland

Records: Bangor 1-4, Portland 4-1

Game notes: Portland is the heavy favorite in this matchup, though the second-ranked Bulldogs might be looking ahead to their Oct. 12 showdown for first place in Class A North at top-seeded Oxford Hills of South Paris. Bangor, ranked fifth in the division, looks to reboot offensively after being shut out in its past two games by Oxford Hills and Lewiston. Bangor fans also will be interested in another Class A North game Friday night matching 1-4 Lewiston and 0-5 Windham, as one of those three clubs likely will be the odd team out of the division’s six-school playoffs.

HERMON vs. OLD TOWN

Time, site: 7 p.m. Saturday, Pottle Field, Hermon

Records: Hermon 4-1, Old Town 2-3

Game notes: Hermon plays its final home game of the regular season, hoping to improve to 4-0 at Pottle Field. The Hawks rebounded from their only loss, a back-and-forth 29-25 decision at Maine Central Institute of Pittsfield in Week 4, with a solid 46-14 home victory against Mount Desert Island of Bar Harbor last Friday. Senior quarterback Garrett Trask continues to lead the way for the Hawks and teammate Wyatt Gogan has contributed three touchdowns. Old Town sits outside the Class C North playoff field despite its two wins and may need a victory over either Hermon or Winslow in Week 8 to change that scenario.

MAINE CENTRAL INSTITUTE vs. WINSLOW

Time, site: 1 p.m. Saturday, Poulin Memorial Field, Winslow

Records: MCI 4-1, Winslow 3-2

Game notes: MCI has won four straight since a season-opening loss at Class C South power Leavitt of Turner Center, including a 56-0 victory at Old Town last week. Winslow also is undefeated in Class C North play, with only a five-point loss at Class C South contender Gardiner in Week 2 and a crushing 17-14 defeat to Class B North’s Lawrence of Fairfield last Saturday. In that one, the Black Raiders led 14-0 entering the fourth quarter before the Bulldogs rallied to win on Zack Nickerson’s 35-yard field goal as time expired. A win by MCI could set the Huskies up to finish first in the division, while a Winslow victory could scramble the top of the standings among the Black Raiders, MCI and 4-1 Hermon.

