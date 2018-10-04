Kelly’s hat trick propels unbeaten Camden Hills girls past rival Bangor

• October 4, 2018 9:22 pm

BANGOR, Maine — Camden Hills High School All-American junior striker Kristina Kelly wanted to notch her 100th career goal on Thursday night against Bangor. She fell one short.

Kelly did score three times, however, and the Windjammers posted a 7-1 victory over the Rams, their Class A North championship game opponent the last three years.

“It feels great although I’m disappointed I didn’t get my 100th here against Bangor because they’re our biggest rival,” said Kelly. “But I’ll get it next game.”

Senior midfielder Kassie Krul scored two goals and provided an assist and Eliza Roy (assist) and Mary Kate Pons netted the other goals for the two-time defending state champions (10-0), who are 43-1-1 in their last 45 games.

Bangor, which was without starting strikers Libby Spekhardt (concussion) and Riley Andrews (knee), fell to 5-4-1.

Freshman Devon St. Louis scored for Bangor off a Celia De Diego pass.

Camden Hills led just 2-1 at the half but erupted for five second-half goals.

The Windjammers had the lion’s share of possession but Bangor, behind talented Spanish exchange student De Diego and energetic speedster Maddie Ahola, created some glorious chances when they were able to penetrate the attacking third.

“They finished (their chances). That’s the story of the game,” said Bangor coach Joe Johnson. “You have to finish and you have to play well against them. You can’t make mistakes against them.”

“I was very, very happy with the way we played,” said Krul. “We kept possession.”

“They’re a real strong team. We were just able to put it in the back of the net more,” said Kelly. “Our first half was a little rocky because we were getting used to the wet field and there isn’t quite as much grass. But coach (Meredith Messer) really pumped us up at halftime and we had the fire in the second half. We played as one.”

Kelly opened the scoring with 13:03 left in the first half when Krul intercepted the ball and fed her as she broke into the penalty area down the right side. Kelly cut back to her left and sailed a 15-yard shot into the far corner off the hands of Bangor goalie Alexis LeBreton.

But St. Louis tied it seven minutes later off a scramble in front following De Diego’s cross. She was able to poke the ball home from a few yards out.

Krul responded three minutes later off a Kelly throw-in.

She cleverly maneuvered across the top of the penalty area, moving the ball from left to right, and then found the far corner with a perfectly-placed, right-footed shot.

“They know I’m left-footed so they forced me to my right. When you’re in the attacking third, you don’t have much time so you have to rip it. You can’t always continue (to dribble) wide,” said Krul.

Bangor had two great chances to tie it early in the second half.

De Diego accepted a pass and broke behind the Camden Hills defense only to push her shot just wide of the far post.

Moments later, she headed an Ahola corner kick off the underside of the crossbar.

Krul gave her Windjammers some valuable breathing room when she curled a left-footed free kick through the hands of LeBreton into the net just 4:56 into the second half.

“Sometimes I get distracted by the wall but I took it out of my mind,” said Krul.

Kelly extended the lead with a neat finish after bursting down the right wing and Roy scored after backup goalie Libby Fleming made a great initial save off her. Roy gathered in her own rebound and ripped it into the top corner.

Kelly and Pons capped the scoring with goals less than a minute apart with just eight minutes remaining.

Izzy Lang and Alexis Southworth combined for three saves on 10 shots while LeBreton and Fleming had four saves on 23 shots.

JV: Camden Hills 3-1