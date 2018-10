Courtesy of Saco Police Department Courtesy of Saco Police Department

By CBS 13 • October 4, 2018 9:18 am

A motorcyclist has been brought to Maine Medical Center Trauma Unit with serious injuries following a collision with a car in Saco.

The crash happened just before 7 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Buxton Road and Jenkins Road.

The intersection will be partially closed for several hours while the Saco Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team investigates the crash.

