Woman killed, son seriously injured in I-95 crash near Lincoln

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

• October 4, 2018 9:09 pm

Updated: October 4, 2018 9:24 pm

Maine State Police report a young woman was killed and her son critically injured after being struck by a tractor-trailer truck on Interstate 95 near Lincoln late Thursday afternoon.

The incident occurred 4 miles north of Lincoln while the woman, who was holding her toddler-aged son, was out of her vehicle and standing in the travel lane. Her car was parked in the breakdown lane, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

The boy was taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor. The woman’s husband was notified of the incident and remained at the hospital with his son, McCausland said.

Maine State Police expect to release the names of the woman and her son Friday.

The crash closed the northbound lanes of I-95 and traffic was detoured at the Lincoln exit. The road was expected to be reopened sometime Thursday evening, McCausland said.

Maine State Police will continue to investigate the circumstances of the incident.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.