NH high school football coach arrested on burglary charges

• October 4, 2018 3:23 pm

HAMPTON, New Hampshire — A Winnacunnet High School assistant football coach and public works foreman was arrested Wednesday on felony burglary charges, and he no longer holds his coaching position at the school or his job with the town, officials said.

Dan Melican, 46, of Seabrook, was arrested on charges alleging he entered the premise of the South Hampton contractor Jamco Excavators, where he once worked, and stole cash from the office. He faces two counts of felony burglary and one count of misdemeanor theft, according to South Hampton police Sgt. Eric Vichill.

The misdemeanor charge alleges Melican stole at least $1,000. Vichill said Melican was arrested at his place of work at 11:57 a.m., then booked at the Hampton police station and released on personal recognizance bail. Because he is charged with a felony, Melican is due to be arraigned at Rockingham Superior Court Oct. 19, he said.

Vichill said Jamco’s owner had been aware money was missing from the office for a while and suspected Melican. The company then installed security cameras, Vichill said, adding the cameras recorded Melican’s alleged unauthorized entry into the building and theft of the money. With that as evidence, police obtained an arrest warrant, he said.

SAU 21 Superintendent Bill Lupini said school officials learned of Melican’s arrest Wednesday and put him on suspension that day, then severed the relationship Thursday once all the facts of the case were gathered. He said Melican was not a teacher and had no other role at WHS.

WHS Athletic Director Aaron Abood said Melican, an offensive line coach with the varsity football team, was in his second season with the team, though he could not comment further.

WHS football head coach Ron Auffant declined to comment. Melican was part of a WHS football coaching staff that helped lead the team to an undefeated season and Division I state championship in 2017.

Deputy Town Manager Jamie Sullivan said he could not confirm whether Melican was terminated because he could not discuss details of personnel matters. However, he said Melican, who was still listed Thursday as a public works highway foreman on the town’s website, was not employed as of Thursday morning.

Vichill said Sullivan was present when Melican was taken into custody and Melican was relieved of his duties in Hampton at that time. Sullivan declined to confirm whether that was true.

Melican was not listed in the 2017 town report, and Sullivan said full-time employees typically are on a probationary period for about one year, adding it allows employers more leniency in terminating staff members. He could not comment on whether Melican was still in the probationary period this week.

Reporter Angeljean Chiaramida contributed to this report.

