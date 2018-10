Google Maps | BDN Google Maps | BDN

• October 4, 2018 8:45 pm

Updated: October 4, 2018 8:45 pm

A large tree that fell and took down wires on Reach Road in Sedgwick left more than 3,900 Emera customers in the dark in Deer Isle, Stonington, Brooklin and Sedgwick Thursday evening, according to an Emera press release.

Emera sent repair crews to restore power.

For updated information about estimated restoration times, visit Emera’s Live Outage and Restoration Map.

