Turner man accused of having child pornography on phone

• October 4, 2018 3:16 pm

A man from Turner has been charged with 23 felony counts of possession of sexually explicit materials.

According to an indictment, each count accuses 40-year-old Miguel Roman Jr. of possessing an image of a person engaging in sexually explicit conduct with a child between the ages of 8 and 12.

Court documents say a police forensics officer found the images on Roman’s cell phone, after he agreed to let police look at his phone while he was being investigated for another alleged crime.

