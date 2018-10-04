Heavy police presence shuts down main roads in Brewer

Callie Ferguson | BDN Callie Ferguson | BDN

• October 4, 2018 7:51 pm

Updated: October 4, 2018 8:37 pm

State and Wilson streets in Brewer are closed while multiple police agencies respond to an active standoff at the Village Green Motel.

Brewer, Bangor and Holden police departments, as well as the sheriff’s office and Maine State Police have all responded to the area near the motel, according to dispatch. They have formed a perimeter around a white man who is holding a long gun and standing outside one of the rooms in the parking lot.

State and Wilson Streets are blocked off in Brewer while multiple police repond to an active situation at the Village Green Motel. From a distance, police have formed an armed perimeter around man, visible here and who has been standing outside motel for at least 30 minutes pic.twitter.com/g6yFJyrmMi — Callie “subscribe” Ferguson (@calliecferguson) October 5, 2018

The closure on State Street begins around Eastern Avenue for motorists heading to Brewer from Bangor. On Wilson Street, the road closure begins at the Brewer Parks and Recreation building at 318 Wilson St.

