York man sentenced in strangulation case

By Deborah McDermott, The York Weekly • October 3, 2018 12:47 pm

YORK, Maine — A local man was sentenced in York County Superior Court recently to 4 1/2 years in prison after pleading guilty to numerous charges resulting from a domestic violence incident on Saltwater Drive in January 2017.

Robert Parsons of 28 Saltwater Drive, York, was sentenced on a charge that he strangled his victim, who was known to him, at his residence on Jan. 11, 2017. Judge Michael Cantara also imposed a separate seven-year suspended sentence on an aggravated assault charge. Further, Parsons was convicted of possession of marijuana and obstructing the victim from reporting the crime by preventing her access to her phone during the assault.

According to York police detective Thomas Cryan, the victim came into the police station the following day, on Jan. 12, and filed a complaint against Parsons.

“Based on info she provided, a warrant was issued for his arrest,” Cryan said. He was not at his house when police arrived, but was later taken into custody following a traffic stop on York Street.

He said Parsons was initially charged with unlawful sexual contact and domestic violence aggravated assault. He declined to provide further information about the incident itself.

Parsons had been previously convicted in Minnesota of a felony assault involving the strangulation of a separate victim, according to the district attorney’s office.

“The judge’s sentence recognizes the significant danger that strangulation poses to a crime victim and the importance of victim safety,” said District Attorney Kathryn Slattery. “My office vigorously prosecutes all domestic violence crimes and I am satisfied with the court’s sentence.”

