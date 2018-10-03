Inmate rape lawsuit casts shadow over sheriff’s race

File photo | Seacoast Online File photo | Seacoast Online

By Hadley Barndollar, Portsmouth Herald • October 3, 2018 4:43 pm

Updated: October 3, 2018 5:29 pm

ALFRED, Maine — With one month until the election for county sheriff, a federal lawsuit has been filed against York County, its sheriff seeking reelection and additional county jail employees alleging the parties knew of ongoing sexual assaults of female inmates committed by corrections officers.

The plaintiff is a former inmate who was raped in her cell during incarceration in 2016. Her attacker, a former corrections officer named Jonathan Carpenter, later pleaded guilty and is currently in prison.

Current York County Sheriff William King will look to keep his seat in the November election, and he is named as one of the five defendants in the lawsuit filed Oct. 1. He is contested in the sheriff’s race by candidate Roger Hicks.

The lawsuit names King as the “chief policy maker” for the sheriff’s department, where he has served in that capacity since 2014.

The seven-count suit alleges defendants King and jail administrator Michael Vitiello “knew of the pattern of inappropriate sexual conduct engaged in by corrections officers at the jail towards female inmates to draw the inference that a substantial risk of serious harm, including sexual assault, existed at the jail.” The plaintiff alleges they failed to adequately develop policies and procedures for training corrections officers to prevent assaults on female inmates.

A corrections officer identified as “John Doe” is also named as a defendant, and it’s alleged he was on duty the night the assault occurred and did not attempt to prevent or report it.

The plaintiff, a Wells woman, who the Portsmouth Herald is not naming because she is a victim of sexual assault, is represented by attorney Heather Gonzales. She was sentenced to six months in jail in 2016 for violating a condition of probation, according to the suit. On Oct. 2 of that year, while held at the York County Jail, Carpenter entered the woman’s cell and began to kiss her against her will, the suit said, but upon hearing someone approach the area, he left. The suit alleges Carpenter knew there were no surveillance cameras monitoring the interior of the cell.

Approximately 30 minutes later, he returned and raped her, the suit said, threatening the woman not to report his actions. He left her cell with physical evidence of the assault.

“Plaintiff was petrified of retaliation against her by defendant Carpenter if she reported his actions and initially denied the sexual assault when questioned by jail employees,” the suit said. Approximately four days later, the woman attempted to commit suicide in her cell, but was saved by jail staff.

“Only after plaintiff was transferred to Cumberland County Jail did plaintiff feel safe enough to report the sexual assault,” the suit states. Carpenter was eventually terminated from his position and pleaded guilty in April of this year to one count of felonious gross sexual assault. He was sentenced to five years in prison, with all but one year suspended, followed by three years of probation.

According to the Maine Department of Corrections prisoner search, Carpenter’s earliest possible release date is Aug. 3, 2019.

The lawsuit alleges York County’s “insufficient policies and procedures are the cause of and the moving force behind the deprivation of the plaintiff’s constitutional rights and caused extreme emotional distress to plaintiff,” including attempted suicide, flashbacks, nightmares, anxiety and depression.

“Defendants King and Vitiello did not take reasonable steps to minimize the risk of harm that corrections officers at the jail, including defendant Carpenter, presented to the female prisoners,” according to the suit, noting the defendant’s inaction and conduct in training, supervision and discipline amounted to “deliberate, reckless or callous indifference” to the rights of others.

It’s also alleged similar sexual assaults by corrections officers against female inmates “have gone on for years” prior to the plaintiff’s assault, which should have alerted the county that a policy merely proscribing sexual contact was not enough.

The suit is against the county and its named employees, and Carpenter for the assault itself. The plaintiff is requesting a jury trial. Gonzales could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

York County Manager Greg Zinser said the county has no comment at this time. King did not return a request for comment.

Hicks, King’s opponent in the sheriff race, said in a statement, “A situation of this severity should not be politicized. I have just become aware of this most recent lawsuit and cannot comment specifically without more detail. I can address that the federal government has policies and training in place to prevent, detect and respond to prison rape and is a standard that my administration will follow. Your jail administration needs to comply with these guidelines and ensure that the standards are met. I cannot answer if Sheriff King’s administration has complied with the PREA standard. Knowing your staff and continually training with prevention measures in place are the key to managing a jail facility.”

The lawsuit comes just months after the county settled another federal lawsuit against the sheriff’s department, where a Buxton man alleged he was terrorized and illegally arrested by two deputies in 2011 on behalf of a retired Portland police officer. King was also named as a defendant in that lawsuit. Because one of the deputies named in the suit is still employed by the county, last month, District Attorney Kathryn Slattery referred the complaint to the Maine attorney general’s office, after county commissioners requested further inquiry.

If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s 24/7 hotline at 800-871-7741.

