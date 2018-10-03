Bowdoin College endowment reaches $1.63 billion

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

By Beth Brogan , BDN Staff • October 3, 2018 9:44 am

Updated: October 3, 2018 10:16 am

BRUNSWICK, Maine — Bowdoin College reports that its endowment grew 15.7 percent during fiscal year 2018, the largest increase of any school in the country.

On June 30, 2018, the endowment was valued at $1.63 billion, an all-time high, the college said in a release.

The private liberal arts college’s endowment grew last year by 12.4 percent, following a dip the previous year of 1.4 percent.

Yale University’s endowment grew 12.3 percent, to $29.4 billion.

Harvard University’s endowment, the world’s largest, grew 10 percent, The New York Times reported.

The median return on endowment investments for all colleges and universities was 8.3, according a Bowdoin College release.

In 2012, Bowdoin’s $902.3 million endowment ranked 82nd among U.S. and Canadian institutions and 13th in New England, according to the National Association of College and University Business Officers.

Nearly half of the endowment is restricted to the support of student financial aid. This year, the endowment will fund approximately three-quarters of Bowdoin’s $41.6 million in financial aid, according to the college.

Last year, the endowment funded approximately $29 million in financial aid.

Praising Chief Investment Officer and Senior Vice President for Investment Paula Volent, Bowdoin College President Clayton Rose said in the release, “Our endowment is the lifeblood of Bowdoin’s need-blind, full-need, no-loan financial aid program.”

Stanley Druckenmiller, chairman of Bowdoin’s investment committee and a billionaire investor, told Bloomberg on Tuesday that venture capital and private equity “were well represented with fabulous returns.”

