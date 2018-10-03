Portland man sentenced to 40 years for sexual abuse of young girl

CBS 13 | BDN CBS 13 | BDN

By Seth Koenig , BDN Staff • October 3, 2018 1:50 pm

A Portland man convicted of sexually abusing a young girl over the course of a decade has been sentenced to 40 years in prison, the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

Kevin Carey, 49, was convicted last month of 15 counts related to the sexual abuse, including multiple counts of gross sexual assault, visual sexual aggression against a child and unlawful sexual contact, according to the district attorney’s office.

The abuse took place between 2007 and 2017, starting when the victim was 7 years old, the district attorney’s office said.

Justice Lance Walker delivered the 40-year sentence, according to the district attorney. Carey will also be subject to lifetime supervised release as a sex offender upon his release from prison, the district attorney’s office said.

