Police receive 100 tips in case of missing Maine teacher, but questions linger

By Seth Koenig , BDN Staff • October 3, 2018 4:24 pm

Law enforcement and rescue officials have received more than 100 tips in the case of a North Yarmouth woman who went missing overnight Sunday, but thus far none have led them to her, authorities told CBS 13.

Forty-seven-year-old Kristin Westra, a teacher at Chebeague Island School, went to bed around 8 p.m. Sunday night, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. When her family woke up the following morning, she was gone. Her keys, cellphone and vehicle had all been left behind at her Lufkin Road home, the sheriff’s office said.

“We’ve checked areas where she’s been known to run or visit or like,” Capt. Scott Stewart of the sheriff’s office told CBS 13. “We’ve checked places where someone may have [seen] something suspicious and we’ve had to follow up on each and every one of those [tips]. It is a daunting task but we pour the resources wherever they’re needed.”

Rescuers expanded their search Wednesday to reach a construction site and quarry near the family’s home, according to multiple media reports.

Cpl. John MacDonald told the Portland Press Herald crews searched the woods nearby on Tuesday.

He told the newspaper Tuesday’s efforts “eliminated with high probability” the likelihood that Westra is within that approximately 1.5-mile area of woods.

Westra’s brother, Eric Rohrbach, said police suspect the woman was not thinking clearly when she went missing, according to the Press Herald, but he said his sister has no history of mental health problems and resists taking medications that could have affected her state of mind.

He told the newspaper family members believe she left the home in the rain wearing flip flops.

Rohrbach told ABC News Westra’s married life is “fantastic” and her relationships with her 9-year-old daughter and 16-year-old stepson are great.

He acknowledged that his sister said she was under some stress over work and home renovations, and that she’d been having trouble sleeping, but that “the thought of her doing this to her family [on purpose] is completely out of the norm.”

Rohrbach told ABC News Westra is “a pillar in her community.”

“The entire island right now is not breathing, wondering what is going on,” he said.

Westra is described as a white female, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who may have information about Westra’s location is asked to contact Cumberland County Regional Communications Center, 207.893.2810, option 2.

