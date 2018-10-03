Maine university packs dorm rooms as enrollment numbers go up

CBS 13 | BDN CBS 13 | BDN

By CBS 13 • October 3, 2018 12:38 pm

GORHAM, Maine — There’s good news and bad news at the University of Southern Maine.

The good news is that enrollments are way up.

The bad news is that it’s creating cramped living spaces for students living in dorms.

At Upton-Hastings Hall in Gorham, residence life officials are having to put three students in rooms designed for two, and six people in rooms designed for four.

This fall, there are 1,350 students in residence housing. That’s 110 more students.

Many of the students don’t seem to mind the tight living quarters.

“But really we’re finding a lot more people have met twice as many people they can be friends with, and go to dinner with, and go to events with and decompress about their day with,” Director Of Housing & Residential Life Christina Lowery said.

Students living in an “enhanced occupancy” space get a 20 percent discount on their room rate.

