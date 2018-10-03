October 03, 2018
Hancock

Power restored to 9,318 in Hancock County

By Nick Sambides Jr., BDN Staff

Emera Maine reported a power outage to 9,318 customers along the Hancock County shoreline on Wednesday morning. Power was restored in about an hour, officials said.

Electrical service losses were reported in Blue Hill, Brooklin, Deer Isle, Harborside, Little Deer Isle, Mount Desert, Penobscot, Sargentville, Sedgwick, Stonington, Sunset, Surry and Winter Harbor, according to the utility company.

Outage reports began to arrive at 8 a.m., but most occurred between 10 and 11 a.m. Service was restored to all but seven customers by 11:30 a.m.

