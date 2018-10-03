Winterport woman checking mail seriously injured by hit-and-run

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

By Abigail Curtis, BDN Staff • October 3, 2018 7:21 am

Updated: October 3, 2018 8:30 am

A Winterport woman who went out to check her mail on Tuesday evening suffered serious injuries after being struck by a hit-and-run driver, police said.

Georgina Wells, 56, had gone out to the mailbox on Route 1A at about 7:15 p.m, according to a news release issued later that night by the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office. Her husband heard a disturbance, and when he went out to see what happened he found his wife was badly hurt.

She was taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor for treatment of her injuries, including broken bones.

Police are searching for the driver of the car, which they believe to be a dark blue Honda Civic, with a model year between 2009 and 2011. The car’s passenger side mirror broke off the vehicle in the collision, and police believe the driver was traveling south on Route 1A at the time of the incident.

The Waldo County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to report any information that may help officers identify the car and driver. If people see a car matching the description, police ask them to call 338-3040 or get in touch with their local law enforcement agency.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.