New series on AMC about history of horror films features Stephen King

By Emily Burnham , BDN Staff • October 3, 2018 2:15 pm

Just in time for Halloween, a new series arrives on AMC next weekend that will take an in-depth look at the history of a film genre that’s stood the test of time: horror.

“Eli Roth’s History of Horror” will feature directors, actors, screenwriters, film critics, special effects masters and others, delving into the history of horror — from the classic monster movies of the 1930s, to recent hits such as “IT” and “Get Out.”

Featured prominently throughout the series will be Stephen King, who sat down with host Eli Roth for a number of interviews, including one from the first episode where King describes his childhood fear of the 1954 movie, “Creature From the Black Lagoon,” a clip from which can be seen below.

Host Roth is the director of a number of films ranging from the hyper-violent, modern-day horror classic “Hostel” to the PG-rated fantasy film “The House With a Clock In Its Walls,” which is in theaters now.

King and Roth are mutually appreciative of each other’s works. King called Roth’s 2013 film “The Green Inferno” a “glorious throwback to the drive-in movies” of his youth; Roth responded by saying King is his “hero.”

“Eli Roth’s History of Horror” premieres Oct. 14 on AMC.

